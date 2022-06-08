An Atlanta-based property development company announced it has broken ground on the final phase of a housing community that was started more than a decade ago, before the Great Recession, in the Hamilton Mill area.
St. Bourke broke ground on the homes in the Overlook at Hamilton Mill community in Buford. The final phase of the development includes 24 home sites and St. Bourke has been hired to manage the horizontal development of those homes.
The project is one of three housing developments that St. Bourke has broken ground on for Kerley Family Homes. The other two are The Reserve at Chapel Hill and Palmer Falls, both of which are in Douglas County.
“All three of these projects were partially completed in the mid-2000’s but were stalled and abandoned by the original developers when the Great Recession hit more than a decade ago,” St. Bourke President Ben Simpson said. “Now, St. Bourke is proud to play a role in reviving these once-stalled projects and delivering on the communities’ original visions. Some of these legacy homeowners have been waiting 10-15 years for their communities to be completed, and we are excited to work with Kerley Family Homes to make good on the promises that were made to them when they first purchased their homes.”
St. Bourke is expected to do market research and analysis, as well as due diligence investigations, acquisition, budget preperation, land planning, project scoping and specifications, big preparation and management and development management on all three projects. It is also working with U.S. Construction on the projects.
“We enjoy working with St. Bourke and appreciate the vision and professionalism they bring to each project,” Joe Kerley from Kerley Family Homes said. “We look forward to our ongoing successful relationship with them.”
U.S. Construction's John Henderson added, “St. Bourke makes our job easy with clear documentation and project specifications. We are looking forward to working with them on many more projects.”
