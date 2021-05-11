The new Sprouts Grocery Store at The Exchange at Gwinnett mixed use development near the Mall of Georgia will open its doors to customers in August, but first it needs to hire 100 employees.
The grocery chain announced it is now hiring full-time and part-time workers for the store, which will open Aug. 4 at 2925 Buford Drive. A virtual hiring event for management positions is scheduled for June 9 and a virtual hiring event for team member positions is scheduled for June 23-24.
Available positions include: department managers and assistant department managers and clerks for the produce, vitamins and body care, meat and seafood, deli, grocery and bakery departments; cashiers; courtesy clerks; backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator.
Information about employment opportunities can be found at sprouts.com/careers.
