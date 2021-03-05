Sprouts Farmers Market formally announced Friday that it is coming to Buford.
The grocer announced 20 new locations that it is developing across the nation, including two in Georgia. In addition to the Buford location, a smaller Sprouts concept store will be built in Smyrna. The announcement did not include an opening date, but it did say the stores it highlighted will open this year.
Each store is expected to create about 110 jobs.
“This year, Sprouts will densify its footprint with more stores opening in California, Florida and Texas,” Sprouts Chief Format Officer Dave McGlinchey said. “We’re excited to introduce our newest format in four stores in the second half of 2020 and plan to feature this format with even more stores next year, when we will be expanding at unit growth of 10% or more.”
Although the press release does not explicitly state it — there was no street address included in the statement — the new Buford store is likely the one that will be located in The Exchange at Gwinnett development under construction at Buford Drive and Interstate 85. Officials working on the sprawling development have said in the past that it would include a Sprouts location.
Sprouts is one of many businesses expected to be located in The Exchange, joining Top Golf, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, CMX Cinebistro, a Hilton hotel, Lazy Dog, Starbucks, MOD Pizza, Five Guys, Chipotle, City Barbecue, a food hall, a brewery, a Rooms to Go showroom, office spaces and residences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.