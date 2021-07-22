Sprouts Farmers Market officials announced special discounts and giveaways that will be offered to the first customers at its new location which opens next month in Buford.
The store at The Exchange at Gwinnett, which is located at the Buford Drive interchange on Interstate 85, is set to open Aug. 4. Sprouts officials said the new store will employ 65 people.
“From our made fresh in-house sushi at the deli to our organic produce selection with more than 200 items daily, I’m looking forward to introducing Buford shoppers to all the goodness Sprouts has to offer,” store manager Laura Martino said.
The first 200 customers who visit the store on the opening day will get 20% off their first purchase. In addition to that discount, every customer who comes by on the first day will receive a free reusable canvas shopping bag. Customers from the local area can also enter for a chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card.
The store will be open from 7 a.m. util 10 p.m. each day.
In addition to the opening day offers that the new store will provide its first customers, it will also donate groceries to the Atlanta Community Food Bank through the Sprouts Food Rescue program.
The Exchange at Gwinnett, which is still being built out, has seen several openings this year, including a large Rooms-To-Go showroom, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, Topgolf, Starbucks, Five Guys, Chipotle, Thrive Affordable Pet Care and Les Mains Nail Bar. It is also slated to have a food hall, several more restaurants and entertainment and recreation spaces, 1,000 luxury apartments, which are under construction, and a senior living community recently broke ground behind Sprouts.
Sprouts is located at the far end of the development, by the intersection of Buford Drive and Laurel Crossing Parkway.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
