More than 200 new jobs are coming to Gwinnett County's backyard.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Friday that Spring Mountain Center will open a manufacturing and distribution headquarters across the Gwinnett-Barrow county line in Winder. The facility is a $45 million investment by Spring Mountain Center and is expected to generate 205 jobs in the area.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Spring Mountain Center to Georgia,” Kemp said. “I am confident the Peach State's readily available, skilled workforce and world-class logistics infrastructure will serve them well as they begin operations, and I look forward to the opportunities this facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Barrow County.”
Spring Mountain Center sell home and lifestyle products around the world and produces items such as plumbing fixtures and home furniture.
The new facility will be located in Park 53 in Winder and have 275,000 square feet of space
Spring Mountain Center is looking to fill positions management, supervision, engineering and production with people at a variety of skill levels.
“On behalf of Spring Mountain Center, we’d like to thank Governor Kemp and the state and local community for the warm welcome into Barrow County, Georgia,” Spring Mountain Center CEO Jie Xiang said. “They’ve shown tremendous support for our decision to set up our headquarters right in Barrow County, and every conversation has been centered around creating jobs for the highly skilled workforce in the area.
“We’re not only looking to create a more robust domestic supply chain and hundreds of jobs, but also be as close to the end-consumer as possible to understand their needs and wants to continue innovating in the home furniture and plumbing fixture industry.”
Hiring updates will be posted at www.springmountaincenter.com/careers when the facility opens anyone interested in applying for positions is encouraged to check that website regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.