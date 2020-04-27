Speedy Gonzalez — the man wanted on forgery and other charges, not the cartoon mouse — has been arrested and is sitting in the Gwinnett County Jail.
Gwinnett police said Gonzalez, 35, a resident of Buford, was arrested Saturday at the Embassy Suites located at 2029 Satellite Boulevard on Saturday. A Flock camera at Sugarloaf Parkway and Meadow Church Road had alerted police that a vehicle driven by a wanted suspect had passed by it.
Police responded to the area saw the vehicle near the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Satellite Boulevard and witnessed it driving behind the Embassy Suites, where he got out of the car and attempted to enter the hotel through a back door.
A woman and a young girl identified by police as Gonzalez's daughter were with him when he was arrested at the hotel, according to the police report. Gonzalez asked that his daughter be released to the woman who was with him.
He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail under the slightly different spelling "Speedy Gonzales" — which is the same spelling used for the quick-footed Looney Toons mouse.
In advisories Gwinnett police spelled his last name with a "Z" at the end, not an "S." He has been booked into the Gwinnett jail several times under both spellings.
Gonzalez is facing charges in several jurisdictions. In Gwinnett, he faces charges including one count of forgery, two counts of identity fraud and three counts of theft by deception.
He is wanted in Forsyth County on 18 charges, including multiple counts of forgery, identity fraud and theft by taking.
He is also wanted by the Opelika Police Department on four unspecified charges.
