When the potential for danger on the roads heightens, so does the presence of law enforcement in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County jail logs showed 15 arrests due to alcohol-related crimes during the New Year's holiday between 9 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Crimes ranged from driving under the influence, public drunkenness and open container violations.
There was also an uptick in traffic violations as officers with various law enforcement agencies were trying to spot potential drunk drivers on New Year's Eve and early New Year's Day.
A special detail from the Gwinnett County Police Department reported 12 total arrests, all related to DUIs. The special detail claimed 97 traffic stops, 14 speeding citations and 47 "other citations."
Sgt. Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett County Police Department said 10 officers worked overtime on New Year's Eve assigned specifically for traffic detail. The detail focuses on traffic-related issue between 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department also provides a paddy wagon to transport intoxicated drivers and keep officers out monitoring the roads.
"Obviously, it's only 12 arrests — that's still more than on a normal night, but it looks as though the majority of people are using Uber and taxis, which indicates most people are following the law," Flynn said.
Flynn said the police department has learned a visual presence is sometimes enough to deter drunk drivers, so special detail officers are positioned strategically.
A special detail also allows officers assigned to normal shifts to spend time responding to calls. Flynn said officers are inundated with calls on New Year's Eve.
"We get a lot of people with alcohol related calls and also people shooting guns," Flynn said.