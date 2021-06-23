The Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett was recently awarded a $5,000 grant through a nomination by Jackson EMC to the CoBank Sharing Success Program.
The grant will assist the Lawrenceville-based nonprofit with purchasing an interactive SMART Board for each classroom, which will create an immersive educational experience for students with special needs.
A SMART Board is an interactive whiteboard for classrooms that projects an image on a screen and allows teachers and students to interact with the information displayed.
“The SMART Board made possible by the support of CoBank in 2020 has quickly become one of the most impactful and popular resources in our school,” said Jamie Hamilton, executive director at the Special Needs Schools. “Students and teachers alike have benefited tremendously from this highly interactive piece of technology. With CoBank’s continued support, a second SMART Board can be obtained, allowing more hands-on time for each of our classes and creating an even larger impact when students return this fall.”
In 2020, Jackson EMC provided the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett with a $25,000 donation, which was made possible using margin refunds that had been unclaimed by the electric cooperative’s members for five years. Legislation passed in 2005 permits Georgia’s electric cooperatives to make charitable, education and economic development contributions of unclaimed margin refunds.
The Jackson EMC donation made the nonprofit organization eligible for a grant nomination from the CoBank Sharing Success program. The program matches contributions — up to $10,000 —made by its cooperative members, including Jackson EMC.
CoBank is a national cooperative bank serving industries and utilities in rural areas of all 50 states. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers.
The Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett provides educational and therapeutic programming for special needs students who cannot function in a regular school environment.
