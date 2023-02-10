Screen Shot 2023-02-09 at 11.37.52 PM.png

Here's a claim from the authors of a new traffic report that Gwinnett drivers likely won't argue with: Spaghetti Junction is the pits when it comes to congestion.

The American Transportation Research Institute released its list of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the U.S., and Spaghetti Junction — officially known as the interchange for Interstates 85 and 285 — made the top 5. In fact, it's listed as the fourth worst traffic bottleneck in America.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.