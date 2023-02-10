Here's a claim from the authors of a new traffic report that Gwinnett drivers likely won't argue with: Spaghetti Junction is the pits when it comes to congestion.
The American Transportation Research Institute released its list of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the U.S., and Spaghetti Junction — officially known as the interchange for Interstates 85 and 285 — made the top 5. In fact, it's listed as the fourth worst traffic bottleneck in America.
Officially, the list looks at the worst bottlenecks for trucks, but in reality, congestion affects commuters just as much as truck drivers.
The report lists the average speed on Spaghetti Junction as 38.1 mph, with the average speed during peak traffic being 28.5 mph and the average speed during non-peak hours being 42.4 mph. The report says the average speed during peak traffic times declined by 6.2% from 2021 to 2022.
But, Spaghetti Junction is not the only metro Atlanta interchange to earn a spot in the Top worst bottlenecks.
The interchange of I-285 and Interstate 20 on the west side of Atlanta is right behind Spaghetti Junction in the No. 5 slot.
Seven other spots — including one spot that is not an interchange — in metro Atlanta made the Top 60. They include:
• No. 13: Interstate 75 in McDonough
• No. 14: I-285 at State Route 400
• No. 17: I-20 at I-285 on the east side of Atlanta
• No. 18: I-75 at I-285 in Cobb County
• No. 35: I-20 at the I-75/I-85 downtown connector
• No. 57: I-75 at Interstate 675
• No. 60: I-75 at I-85 merge at the north end of the downtown connector
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
