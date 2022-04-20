The Southwest Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce recently donated $1,100 for phone charging stations to Northside Duluth Hospital via the Gwinnett Medical Foundation.
Jill Morris, a chamber board member, works at Northside Duluth and shared this critical need with the chamber.
“Patients arrive at the hospital with hopes to be quickly treated and return home. Grabbing a phone charger is not always on their last-minute packing list," Morris said. "With the past years’ limited visitor policy around the country, having a means to communicate with loved ones via phone or IPAD becomes essential to their feelings of connection to home.
“If they do not have a charger, then those important connections can be completely cut off.”
Cindy Murphy, associate director of Development and Operations for Northside Hospital, said the donation makes a big impact at that hospital.
“Our nurses and floor techs are the first to offer their chargers to a patient in need," Murphy said. "However, people forget to return them, or the needs outweigh the supply. Having a station where the cords are safely secure, and the phones are protected, is another need met by the hospital.
Thanks to the generosity of the Chamber members, we are now providing comfort in another way. It is an excellent gesture of meeting the needs of others.”
The Southwest Gwinnet Chamber's core objectives revolve around engagement, connecting, and making a difference in the communities of Norcross, Peachtree Corners and Berkeley Lake.
“By providing these charging stations, we hope to eliminate a barrier that has separated loved ones during challenging times,” Margie Asef, who is chairwoman of the Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.