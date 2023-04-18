AprilCharacterAwardPhoto_2240 (1).jpeg

From L to R: Jonathon Wetherington, Mark Klafter, Manasi Pai, Scott Lee, Rohan Pai, Jagdish Pai, William Corbin and Frank Meyghani.

 Photo: Bruce Johnson

The Southwest Gwinnett Chamber held its April 2023 First Friday breakfast April 14 at the Hilton in Peachtree Corners and presented its monthly Character Award to Paul Duke STEM High School’s Rohan Pai.

The award was created to recognize outstanding students whose attitudes and actions embody the organization’s mission, passion, and commitment to excellence and community action.

