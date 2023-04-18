The Southwest Gwinnett Chamber held its April 2023 First Friday breakfast April 14 at the Hilton in Peachtree Corners and presented its monthly Character Award to Paul Duke STEM High School’s Rohan Pai.
The award was created to recognize outstanding students whose attitudes and actions embody the organization’s mission, passion, and commitment to excellence and community action.
“Over the last four years Rohan has demonstrated tremendous character, responsibility, dedication, and respect at Paul Duke STEM High,” said Paul Duke STEM High School Principal Jonathon Wetherington. “It has been an honor to serve as his principal, and an even greater honor to observe his growth and commitment to excellence over his years at Paul Duke STEM.”
Pai is an active member of several academic and service organizations across our school. In these leadership roles, Rohan demonstrates a passion for his fellow students and helping them excel, his principal said. He is respectful to peers and teachers, and he is willing to take the time to talk to and listen to anyone in the school. He focuses his time and energy on not only being his best but on helping others do the same.
The school’s DECA Marketing Chapter would not be the same without his leadership and commitment to helping every student be their best, according to school officials.
During the presentation, Pai was joined by his parents, Jagdish and Mansai Pai.
