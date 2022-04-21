The Southwest Gwinnett Chamber has been honoring high school students in its area of the county this year with the organization’s Character Award.
So far the chamber has handed out three of the awards, with Greater Atlanta Christian student Madeline Facteau earning this months honor. The chamber previously honored Alexander Hernandez of GIVE Center West High and Savannah Johnson of the Wesleyan School.
Chamber officials said the award was created “to recognize outstanding students whose attitude and actions embody the organization’s mission, passion, and commitment to excellence and community action.”
Hernandez earned the organization’s first Character Award. He serves as a peer leader, works after school with his mom and enjoys gaming and tweaking his computer in his free time. He aspires to own his own business that helps those in need and positively contributes to the community.
“Alexander models citizenship, fairness, trustworthiness and an incredibly positive attitude. He goes above and beyond to help his peers and his sense of responsibility guides his actions,” said GIVE Center principal Donna Bishop. “He has a bright future ahead of him.”
Johnson was presented the chamber’s second Character Award. Joseph Koch, principal of The Wesleyan School, recommended Savannah Johnson because of her leadership.
Various Wesleyan faculty supported the nomination, all describing her as a hard-working, mature, conscientious and respectful leader amongst her peers — a person who consistently offers a helping hand.
“Savannah truly strives to makes the right decisions each and every day,” Koch said. “Many times, these students are overlooked because they make the conscience choice to be a person of character and substance. Savannah is that person every day.”
Facteau is the third student to earn the Character Award.
“Madeline consistently is a peer-influencer of the best kind. She holds herself to a high standard and her genuine caring nature draws others to her,” GAC principal Shane Woodward said. “As I consider her contributions, I am grateful for her spiritual maturity in pouring out her support, empathy, and aid to others.
“Madeline is a stellar student and athlete who works hard, and her time and efforts reap good things for many people.”
A senior, Facteau is president of the National Charity League, a member of Student Ministry Team, National Honor Society, Red Cross Club, Spanish Club and Homecoming committee and also serves as a student ambassador, is a member of the Ecuador Missions team and is also on the lacrosse team.
The Southwest Gwinnett Chamber promotes businesses in the Berkeley Lake, Norcross and Peachtree Corners areas.
