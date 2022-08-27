GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
Parents, activists and attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center say they will be carefully watching Gwinnett County Public Schools to see if recently announced changes to the way the district handles discipline brings actual change.

GCPS officials highlighted changes they are making to the district’s tribunal process, including more oversight on when a tribunal can be called and limiting the offenses that can be sent to a tribunal, during a presentation to the county’s school board on Aug. 18.

