Parents, activists and attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center say they will be carefully watching Gwinnett County Public Schools to see if recently announced changes to the way the district handles discipline brings actual change.
GCPS officials highlighted changes they are making to the district’s tribunal process, including more oversight on when a tribunal can be called and limiting the offenses that can be sent to a tribunal, during a presentation to the county’s school board on Aug. 18.
Longtime critics of the way GCPS has handled discipline, including an overrepresentation of minority students among the students who disciplined, say the changes are a start, but they still have some doubts.
“Like many Gwinnett County parents and community activists, we are cautiously optimistic about these changes,” Southern Poverty Law Center senior staff attorney Claire Sherburne said.
During the Aug. 18 presentation, GCPS leaders revealed a data point that showed GCPS tribunals sent more students to alternative schools in 2018 and 2019 than the school systems for Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties, as well as the city of Atlanta, combined.
Gwinnett school board members expressed concern this past week after they received data which showed Gwinnett County Public Schools sent more students to alternative schools than metro Atlanta's next five largest school districts combined in 2018 and 2019.
Sherburne said the data didn’t reveal anything that surprised people who have been critical for years of the way GCPS handled discipline, however.
“We applaud the district’s stated goal of eliminating the disproportionate discipline on Black students, the shift toward restorative discipline and away from exclusionary discipline, and the recognition that data should guide district policy and practice,” Sherburne said.
“But, neither this data nor this problem is new — parents and community groups have been voicing concerns about the district’s punitive and inequitable disciplinary practices for years. To meaningfully address the harm caused by these practices, the district must do more than make a few procedural adjustments.”
The question for longtime critics of GCPS’ approach to discipline is whether the district will actually implement a substantive change to how students are disciplined.
The school board has been making changes to policies dealing with student behavior and discipline, and the district’s Blueprint For the Future strategic plan outlines several changes to the way student discipline will be handled.
There are also the changes to the tribunals. Principals will have to run plans to send a student to a tribunal up through higher ups in the district’s administration for approval. District officials said earlier this month that students will also be allowed to have representatives of groups such as the NAACP or the Southern Poverty Law Center serve as advocates for them during tribunals.
Even the layout of tribunal rooms have been changed to make them less intimidating.
“This is long overdue,” Gwinnett SToPP co-founder Marlyn Tillman said. “Gwinnett SToPP has advocated for these and many other school climate changes since 2008. These changes are only happening because parents, students, and community members demanded them. But does Gwinnett really believe in the cultural change they’re purporting to embark upon?”
Tillman pointed to the fact that people who have been in GCPS’ administration for years will be overseeing the changes that district leaders have outlined. She also pointed to funding that has increased for school resource officers under Superintendent Calvin Watts.
“Dr. Watts charged the same guardians of the overly punitive system to transform it into a restorative one,” Tillman said. “He also increased the budget for SROs by almost a million dollars. We will monitor the implementation and continue to hold Dr. Watts accountable for equitable outcomes for our historically marginalized students.”
Sherburne said policies changes will not be enough, and that more will be expected from GCPS.
“It must commit to a cultural overhaul that prioritizes the safety and meaningful inclusion of every student and access to comprehensive and robust student support and services,” Sherburne said.
“And, in working towards these goals, we hope that the Gwinnett County Board of Education and district officials will listen to the many directly impacted parents and community members who also have vital knowledge and resources to best support children in Gwinnett County.”
