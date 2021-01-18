The Southeastern Railway Museum has mapped out five years of plans for expanding programs and exhibits, leading up to its 40th birthday, and it's now issuing an "All aboard" call to the public to garner support to help make those plans a reality.
The Duluth-based museum's Board of Trustees unveiled the Fast Track to the Future campaign earlier this month. The campaign outlines plans to expand and improve exhibits, modernize the museum, expand staff and enhance educational programs offered at the museum.
“This is an exciting time for the Southeastern Railway Museum," Board of Trustees member John Pollock said. "Fast Track to the Future is a dynamic program that will meet the current and future needs of the Museum and the thousands of visitors they serve. (The Southeastern Railway Museum) and all of our volunteers have done an outstanding job over the last 35 years. Now, this new five-year program will take this Museum to the next level. The Fast Track initiative will enable us to do so much more in a better way.”
Although it was just announced this month, the campaign has been underway since October and its launch came after months of work on strategic plans and a comprehensive feasibility analysis. The goal of the campaign is to raise $1 million from corporate and community leaders to support the implementation of the plan.
Some of the tenants in the five-year plan that the Fast Track To the Future campaign will support include: hiring a full-time professional executive director; developing a new master site plan designed to make the museum more visitor friendly, as well as improve safety and security, and improve the way the museum showcases the impact transportation has had on the nation; enhance the visitors experience by redeveloping and revitalizing the historic railway locomotive and car collection; and develop a classroom that can be used for school groups who visit the museum to study transportation.
“Now is the right time for us to focus our attention on this important education treasure," Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders said. "The Southeastern Railway Museum has been a 'well-kept secret' in our community for years. I’m impressed with how much SRM has accomplished over the last 20 years at this location through hard work and determination.
"This new initiative will help us strengthen and enhance SRM’s current programs and enable the Museum to implement new programs that will make it a stronger more vibrant tourist destination. Ultimately, the Fast Track to the Future program will significantly impact not only the lives of all who visit the Museum … but it will impact the lives of all who live and work in our area.”
Museum officials said the campaign, in its early months before it was announced to the public, is already going well.
“The Fast Track to the Future campaign is off to a great start. We focused our early efforts on organizing the campaign, enlisting leadership and soliciting pledges from our SRM staff, Board of Trustees and volunteers," Pollock said. "We have already raised 20% of our goal in the process! Excitement is building for this important initiative as we enter 2021.”
Anyone who is interested in getting involved in the campaign can call Steve Dorough, from the Fast Track to the Future campaign office, at 678-906-4081 or send an email to sdorough@fcdusda.com.
