The Southeastern Railway Museum is Duluth is extending its coronavirus-related closure for another month and a half as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread around the world.
Museum officials announced on Friday that they will now remain closed until May 15, instead of the previously announced April 8 date. That means all events scheduled through mid-May that were not previously postponed have been canceled.
Canceled events include Second Thursday events and the May 9 Fast Track 5K. The annual Caboose Days celebration and the Steak Cook-Off were both previously postponed, and will still take place although new dates have not yet been chosen.
“We are disappointed with the need to cancel events, but we are doing so out of an abundance of caution,” said Randy Pirkle, acting executive director of the museum. “We appreciate everyone understanding our need for flexibility at the moment, and we look forward to resuming normal operations as soon as possible.”
Museum officials said they may have to make additional changes in the future based on guidance they receive from local, state and federal health officials, and that patrons should check SoutheasternRailwayMuseum.org for information as it changes.
The Souteastern Railway Museum has not had any reported cases of COVID-19 and museum officials said people who recently visited the local attraction have no reason to worry about being exposed to the disease there.
