Gwinnett residents looking for something to do while schools are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak can scratch "seeing vintage trains" off their list of options.
The Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth announced it will close its doors until April 8 because of concerns about the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19. Museum officials said they were taking the action "out of an abundance of caution" to avert the possibility that the disease will be spread from person to person at the local tourist attraction.
"The museum has seen no suspected or confirmed cases of Coronavirus or COVID-19, and no recent visitors to the museum have reason to worry," museum officials said in a statement. "We made this decision in consultation with and based on decisions by local leaders and health experts."
As a result of the closure, two upcoming events at the museum, Caboose Days and the Steak Cook-Off, will be postponed. Museum officials have not yet set new dates for those events, but they said they hope to be able to announce that information soon.
"We know this decision may be disappointing to some, but it is the right one at this time," museum officials said. "Please follow our Facebook page and our website for additional updates, which we will post as they are available.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding. We hope you remain safe and healthy!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.