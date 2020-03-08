Suwanee Event and Outreach Manager Amy Doherty is the tops, according to the Southeast Festivals and Events Association.
The association recently named Doherty as its “Event Director of the Year” award recipient. The award was presented during the 17th annual SFEA Kaleidoscope Awards ceremony at the SFEA Annual Conference in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
“Amy has been responsible for ensuring the success of 40-plus events in the near-flawless manner that the citizens have come to expect from Suwanee’s events department,” Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen said. “In all, we estimate over 250,000 people enjoy Suwanee events annually — not including those who frequent the weekly farmers market stalls year-round.”
Doherty has been with Suwanee for 14 years and city officials said she has produced nearly 500 events during that time. Some of the city’s events, partners and volunteers were also highlighted during the awards ceremony with recognitions of their own, according to the city.
Entries from five states were reviewed and judged by a panel of event planning, marketing and tourism experts on the basis of originality, creativity, media impact, volunteer programs and the overall impact the entrant had on the community.
“Our event team spends hours upon hours behind the scenes planning memory-making events for our citizens,” Doherty said. “It’s nice to be recognized as being among the best in the Southeast for producing some amazing events that make Suwanee a great place to live and play.”
Among the awards presented for city events were a Gold Award to Performance Race Services for Best Vendor; Silver Awards to Kate Fanale for Best Volunteer, Suwanee Fest 2019 for Best Poster and Parker’s Passport for Best Creative Idea; and a Bronze Award to the North Gwinnett Arts Association Lantern Classes for Glow in the Park 2019 in the Best Event within an Event category.
