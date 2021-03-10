The SK Group joined Georgia and Gwinnett County officials to announce the opening of an office for the company's IT services branch in Duluth Wednesday.
SK C&C opened its 2,683-square-foot office in the Spectrum office building, which is located at 2915 Premiere Parkway, within the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District. The "total IT service" office will be focused on providing information technology services for SK affiliates, such as SK Battery America, which is currently building a electric vehicle battery plant in Jackson County.
“SK holdings C&C established SK C&C USA as a U.S. business platform in Georgia,” SK C&C USA Inc. CEO Joonhwa Jeong said in a statement. “Georgia and Gwinnett County have been a great support as a partner to start our business. Our goal is to become an enabler of IT service and digital innovation for SK affiliates in the U.S.”
The new office in Duluth is expected to generate 15 new jobs and represents a $1.8 million investment by SK Group in the Duluth area. SK Group is a South Korea-based company that has more than 4,500 employees around the world. SK C&C will work on IT efforts as well as digital solutions that are intended to be innovative ways to foster customer growth while making SK's business model stronger.
“Georgia has become a hub for both technology and for Korean investment,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We thank our partners in Gwinnett County for their support in bringing SK holdings C&C to Georgia and look forward to our continued partnership with SK Group as they create jobs and opportunities in the state.”
Local officials praised the announcement.
“Gwinnett’s skilled, well-educated workforce, livable diverse communities, and excellent location will serve the software development needs of SK holdings C&C for many years to come,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “I’m proud to welcome their new offices to Gwinnett County.”
Sugarloaf CID Executive Director Alyssa Davis added, “The Sugarloaf Community Improvement District was formed to ensure the success of businesses within our community. We have built a cultural destination and are excited to see SK Holdings C&C grow within our district.”
And, Partnership Gwinnett Project Manager Jassy Ji said, “We are pleased SK Holdings C&C chose Gwinnett to be its new home. Our community is a hub for technology and manufacturing and continues to be a place where business thrive.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett officials said anyone interested in applying for a position at the SK C&C office should check Indeed.com regularly for additional information.
