In the realm of the Girl Scout, there is no higher honor than the Gold Award, an achievement that about 5% of all eligible Girl Scouts realize.
Snellville resident Samantha Richard, 16 and a sophomore at South Gwinnett High School, is zeroing in on her goal of reaching Gold Award status before the end of 2020.
One of the keystones of receiving the Gold Award is the planning and implementation of an extensive “Take Action” project that goes beyond Girl Scouts and has a lasting impact on the community. Spurred by an article she read in the Gwinnett Daily Post about improving the literacy and comprehension of 3 to 5-year-olds, Richard decided to establish a library at Snellville’s Zoar United Methodist Church preschool, where her Girl Scout troop (2697) holds its regular meetings.
“I came up with my project because I love to read and I enjoy reading all types of books,” said Richard. “That’s what I do all day, every day. I read an article in the Gwinnett Daily Post saying preschoolers are having an issue going into grade school because they’re not reading and comprehending the things they need to. I thought it would be a good idea to provide books and other things to these preschoolers to help them out.”
For a Gold Award consideration, Richard had to write a proposal, draft a team of volunteers (which included her twin, Sarah, and younger sister, Elizabeth, 10, both members of the troop) and get her hands on a library’s worth of site-word and early-learner books.
“We got quite a lot of books, maybe more than 100,” said Richard, the daughter of Shawntrease and Joseph Richard. “We created an Amazon wish-list filled with books and people donated money and also bought books.
“They’re all new books. We sent a bunch of people an Amazon link because it didn’t seem like a good idea to do anything else because we didn’t want much touching and stuff due to COVID.”
Richard has a few tasks to finish up – including some painting – before a final interview, but was confident she’d be close to the finish line before the end of the year.
“It’s a big process. I have to write a proposal and go through interviews,” she said. “Once I finish the project, I have one more interview to do and I’ll earn my Gold Award. I’m aiming for before the end of the year, so maybe right after Christmas.”
It’s not every day someone is able to earn a Gold Award (which is often compared to the Boy Scouts’ Eagle Scout honor) and Richard is well aware of the weight the recognition carries.
“It means a lot because it can bring a lot of opportunities, like scholarships,” she said. “I can help other girls earn their Gold Awards, even the girls in my troop. Or girls who are just starting out now – even my little sister.
“I feel good about the library because I know it’s going to help a younger generation of kids when they’re going to grade school. Even now, some of my friends, who didn’t have these kinds of resources when they were younger, are still struggling, so I know I’m helping people.”
Richard’s twin Sarah is also working toward her Gold Award, developing a “safety for kids center” in the library.
Even though she’s climbed to the summit of Girl Scouts, Richard said she has no plans to retire anytime soon.
“I’m just going to be doing a lot of community service,” said Richard, who played on South Gwinnett’s JV volleyball team this fall. “I like working with younger troops and I’m working with a younger troop now and I hope I’ll be able to focus more on them once the Gold Award project is done. You can stay in Girl Scouts until 12th grade then you can become a leader or a volunteer.”
