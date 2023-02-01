Students from South Gwinnett High School brought home a national championship in late January after winning the SuitUp Capgemini business competition.
The competition took place in four cities — New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Atlanta — with the winning team from each region advancing to compete nationally. South Gwinnett represented the Atlanta market.
The teams participating in the competition hosted by SuitUp (an educational nonprofit that seeks to increase career readiness for young people through business plan competitions) assumed the role of CEO for Capgemini, designing the prototype for a teen-friendly app focused on financial literacy.
Members of the national championship team include Sacou Curtis-Williams, Taylor Montgomery, Ashani Taylor, Devin Julious, Zariah Starks and Nyerra Jenkins. Each student was recognized with a certificate and a cash prize.
“We were so excited to represent Atlanta in this multi-market style competition,” said South Gwinnett Career Academy coach Franchesca Thompson in a news release. “Participating in SuitUp competitions allows our students to connect what they are learning in the classroom to skills they need to be ready to join the workforce.”
SuitUp Competitions give students the opportunity to experience solving a realistic corporate challenge (like creating a new product or service) and exposes them to interaction with corporate volunteers who act as coaches on marketing, design and financing strategies.
“Any time we get to work with students from South Gwinnett High School, we are blown away,” said Sara Hill, SuitUp programs director in a news release. “Their students are innovative professional and come ready to engage and learn from the corporate volunteers. I am so excited to see how each of these students takes their leadership skills into the workforce.”
