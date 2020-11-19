Jim Rhodes has been a presence in the press box at South Gwinnett High School's football stadium for about 40 years, serving as an announcer for the school's football games from the booth.
Now, his name will be permanently associated with that press box.
Thursday night the Gwinnett County Board of Education approved a request from South Gwinnett's Local School Council to name the press box for Rhodes. It will officially be named the Jim Rhodes Press Box.
"He is and has been a fabulous Football Program announcer for over 40 year, a huge asset to our community and is so deserving of this award and recognition," the council said in its letter to school system officials in which the request was made.
Rhodes has been in the Snellville area for his entire life and the school council said he has been committed throughout his life to supporting the South Gwinnett High School athletic program.
The council said Rhodes is a "well-respected" member of the South Gwinnett community, which is why they wanted to recognize him by naming the press box in his honor.
"We feel he has been very loyal to SGHS and we should now be loyal and supporting of him," the school council said in its letter. "We would like show our appreciation, by dedicating our press box to him at South Gwinnett High School. We propose to name the press box, The Jim Rhodes Press Box."
