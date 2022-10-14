south gwinnett high school from gcps website.jpeg

South Gwinnett High School was evacuated Friday morning after a fire broke out in one of the school's bathrooms.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools/South Gwinnett High School

South Gwinnett High School was evacuated Friday morning after a fire broke out in one of the school's bathrooms.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter Jessica Joiner said crews were called to the school at 8:24 a.m. after a smoke alarm went off at the school, and a student called 9-1-1 to report that smoke was filling the third floor. South Gwinnett's school resource officers began evacuating the school before firefighters arrived.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.