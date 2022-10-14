South Gwinnett High School was evacuated Friday morning after a fire broke out in one of the school's bathrooms.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter Jessica Joiner said crews were called to the school at 8:24 a.m. after a smoke alarm went off at the school, and a student called 9-1-1 to report that smoke was filling the third floor. South Gwinnett's school resource officers began evacuating the school before firefighters arrived.
"Upon arrival, fire crews found a complete evacuation of the building in progress and assisted," Joiner said. "Investigation revealed a small fire in the bathroom. The crew used an extinguisher to suppress the fire. The fire did not spread to other areas of the school nor was there structural damage sustained by the building."
Joiner said firefighters at the scene determined the fire was "incendiary in nature." One person was treated and taken to a local hospital for a medical issue that was unrelated to the fire. Firefighters, school resource officers and building maintenance crews ventilated the building after the flames were extinguished.
"The SRO contacted the on-duty Fire Investigator for technical assistance and advised that their agency would be conducting the investigation," Joiner said. "The scene was turned over to Gwinnett County Public Schools Police for further investigation and report handling. The school was able to resume normal activities for the remainder of the day."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented