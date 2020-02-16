Former Petty Officer 2nd Class Stefan Hart from Snellville joined the U.S. Navy because he dreamed of seeing the world.
Hart is currently a Navy contractor with the Center for Surface Combat Systems in San Diego, which trains sailors in the operation and maintenance of shipboard weapons and sensors.
Hart is a 2008 graduate of South Gwinnett High School and serves as a senior trainer engineer.
“I’m responsible for all the training equipment and server room with about 100 computers,” Hart said. “We use this equipment to train the students how to safely drive U.S. Navy ships. I like how real our simulators are and how accurately it depicts an actual shipboard environment.”
While on active duty, Hart earned multiple Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.
“I earned them mostly for fixing equipment and computers that ran our radars and weapon systems while serving aboard USS Pinckney from 2010 to 2014,” Hart said.
Hart’s relatives served in the military, and he’s proud to continue that tradition.
“I have an uncle and a cousin in the Army,” Hart said. “I feel like I’m continuing a military tradition of service, and I like that I can continue my service as a Navy contractor after I successfully completed my active-duty Navy service.”
