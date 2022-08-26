The owners of South End Norcross are bringing in a real estate advisory firm to help redevelop the property with a microbrewery, distillery, wine bar, tapas bar or retail among the possible uses.

TileTech Renewal Co. recently hired terra alma to help with the redevelopment of the property, which is located on the southern end of downtown Norcross. TileTech bought the South End Norcross property, including an old gas station and mechanical shop, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.