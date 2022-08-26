This rendering shows what part of the redeveloped South End Norcross property will look like once it is complete. This image specifically shows the Butter and Cream ice cream shop that is expected to open in September.
Two trailers are seen parked on the South End Norcross property, next to what will become the development's Yard area with a stage. The trailers are slated to become bars while the building in the background, which has the "Love Norcross" mural on it, may become a food hall.
Photo: terra alma
Photo: terra alma
This site plan shows the planned layout for South End Norcross once the property, which previously housed a mechanical shop, tile shop and gas station, is fully redeveloped.
The owners of South End Norcross are bringing in a real estate advisory firm to help redevelop the property with a microbrewery, distillery, wine bar, tapas bar or retail among the possible uses.
TileTech Renewal Co. recently hired terra alma to help with the redevelopment of the property, which is located on the southern end of downtown Norcross. TileTech bought the South End Norcross property, including an old gas station and mechanical shop, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea around South End has been to turn it into something akin to downtown Duluth's Parsons Alley with a mix of dining, retail and entertainment and social gathering spaces.
“Our goal is to gather the right mix of local and regional tenants to create a very special place where people want to linger, slow down and make real life connections with neighbors in their community,” terra alma founder and Chief Community Builder Edie Weintraub said.
“We are working with several restaurants, retailers, breweries and distillers and expect to make additional announcements soon.”
South End has seen some redevelopment happen already. So far, a CBD store, Rose and Hemp, has opened in the former gas station on the site and Decatur-based ice cream shop, Butter and Cream, is set open a new location in South End — it's third location overall — in September. Refuge Coffee Co. is also planning to open a location, its fourth in metro Atlanta, in South End next month.
“It has taken a long time to get to the starting line, but we are underway and excited about developing South End Norcross,” TileTech Renewal Co. Principal Mason Zimmerman said. “We own and develop properties in small towns across the Metro Atlanta area but this one is particularly significant.
"It’s rare to have the opportunity to complete a block in a historic area and to create a destination within an existing destination. We are excited about the South End Norcross and grateful for the opportunity.”
There are also plans to put a stage in South End where visitors can listen to live music or a comedy show after getting a craft cocktail at dinner at one of the development's restaurants.
The stage is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
“We envision visitors enjoying a craft cocktail at one place, dining at the next and ending the night playing darts or listening to live music at the South End Stage," Weintraub said.
An old engine building, which has South End's "Love Norcross" mural on it, may be converted into a food hall as well.
Other plans include converting a 1971 Airstream trailer and a 1962 Shasta trailer into bars that will serve visitors on The Yard, which is the outdoor lawn area where the stage will be located. A water tower designed to evoke memories of an old water tower that used to loom over downtown Norcross will also be installed.
“We also have 4,500 square feet of new construction that is perfect for brewery or a distillery with high ceilings," Weintraub said. "A microbrewery or distillery will have enough space to have some of its production on site.”
Real estate officials from terra alma said the brewery or distillery space would be split-level, with a speakeasy in the basement.
A portion of a tile shop on the property was torn down so Skin Alley can be extended into South End. The remainder of the tile shop will be converted into a restaurant or wine bar.
Mayor Craig Newton and the City Council recently voted to amend Norcross' zoning ordinance so that the tile shop could be redeveloped for a dining and entertainment use.
“I’m happy that city leadership was open minded and progressive enough to consider amending its code to welcome an establishment like this," Norcross Economic Development Director Will Corbin said. "We are excited and look forward to the grand opening.”
Officials from terra alma said restauranteurs or retailers who are interested in having a location in South End Norcross should contact Weintraub by calling 404-436-1045 or by visiting www.terraalma.com.
