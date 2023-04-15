Crews guide part of the Confederate monument at the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse as it is removed in February 2021. A new lawsuit has been filed against Gwinnett County to try and force the county to put the monument back.
Confederate groups, along with two Gwinnett County men, are suing county leaders in an effort to get a Confederate memorial restored on the Lawrenceville Square.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Wayne Stancel, Wayne Bagwell, Sons of Confederate Veterans Major William E. Simmons Camp No. 96, and the Georgia Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans Inc. in Gwinnett County Superior Court and assigned to Judge Tadia Whitner. Stancel, Bagwell and the Sons of Confederate Veterans are asking the court to order the Confederate soldiers memorial, which was removed by the county and put in storage in 2021, be restored to its former location.
“By virtue of having taken, removed, and concealed the monument from the Lawrenceville Square without replacing the monument in its original location, the defendant shall be liable for treble the amount of the full cost or repair or replacement of the monument, may be subject to general and exemplary damages, and shall be liable for the plaintiffs’ attorney fees and court costs, all in such amounts as shall be shown by the evidence at trial,” Kyle King, an attorney for Stancel, Bagwell and Sons of Confederate Veterans, wrote in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is actually a refiling of a lawsuit which was file in Superior Court last year. The refiling reflects the Georgia Supreme Court ruling from last year that opened the door to let residents of a county sue their local government to have a Confederate monument, that was taken down by the county, put back up.
The monument in Lawrenceville was placed on the historic courthouse grounds in 1993, but like many such memorials around the country, there was a push to remove it after the death of George Floyd in 2020. The monument became a target of vandalism before it was removed.
Although the historic courthouse is located in the center of the Lawrenceville Square, the grounds are considered county property, and therefore decisions about what is place on those grounds belongs to county leaders.
But the lawsuit states that the county had to follow state law after commissioners voted in 1992 to let the monument be installed. Therefore, the lawsuit asserts, removing the monument violates state law.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.