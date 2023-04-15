Confederate monument removal file photo

Crews guide part of the Confederate monument at the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse as it is removed in February 2021. A new lawsuit has been filed against Gwinnett County to try and force the county to put the monument back.

 File Photo

Confederate groups, along with two Gwinnett County men, are suing county leaders in an effort to get a Confederate memorial restored on the Lawrenceville Square.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Wayne Stancel, Wayne Bagwell, Sons of Confederate Veterans Major William E. Simmons Camp No. 96, and the Georgia Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans Inc. in Gwinnett County Superior Court and assigned to Judge Tadia Whitner. Stancel, Bagwell and the Sons of Confederate Veterans are asking the court to order the Confederate soldiers memorial, which was removed by the county and put in storage in 2021, be restored to its former location.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.