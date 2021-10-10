Local sons and daughters of the American Revolution paid tribute to unknown soldiers from the nation’s various wars during last weekend’s Elisha Winn Fair in Dacula.

The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Children of the American Revolution’s Elisha Winn chapter participated in a ceremony at the fair to honor the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The tomb’s actual anniversary will be on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, but the local groups took advantage of the history-centric fair to to mark the occasion early.

“The Elisha Winn Fair is a wonderfully attended, historical fair that made it an ideal venue in which to educate residents of all ages by honoring those that sacrificed for the freedoms that we have today,” said Children of the American Revolution Committee Chairwoman Emily Tindall, who organized the commemoration.

The commemoration included a 21 Count Honors, where DAR members rang bells and SAR members firing musket volleys, as well as a mourning salute, a wreath laying, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

