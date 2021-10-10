From left, representatives of the Elisha Winn Chapter of the children of the American Revolution, the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution chapter place wreaths during a ceremony to recognize the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during last weekend’s Elisha Winn Fair.
The Button Gwinnett SAR Militia performed a musket volley as part of the 21 Count Honors salute during a ceremony for the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Elisha Winn Fair in Dacula last weekend..
The Elisha Winn Children of the American Revolution Militia perform a Mourn Musket Salute during The Great Silence portion of a ceremony for the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Elisha Winn Fair in Dacula last weekend.
An Elisha Winn Society Children of the American Revolution member plays TAPS to render honors to fallen soldiers during a ceremony for the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Elisha Winn Fair in Dacula last weekend.
Local sons and daughters of the American Revolution paid tribute to unknown soldiers from the nation’s various wars during last weekend’s Elisha Winn Fair in Dacula.
The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Children of the American Revolution’s Elisha Winn chapter participated in a ceremony at the fair to honor the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The tomb’s actual anniversary will be on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, but the local groups took advantage of the history-centric fair to to mark the occasion early.
“The Elisha Winn Fair is a wonderfully attended, historical fair that made it an ideal venue in which to educate residents of all ages by honoring those that sacrificed for the freedoms that we have today,” said Children of the American Revolution Committee Chairwoman Emily Tindall, who organized the commemoration.
The commemoration included a 21 Count Honors, where DAR members rang bells and SAR members firing musket volleys, as well as a mourning salute, a wreath laying, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
