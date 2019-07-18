A week after being pulled from Lake Lanier, a 9-year-old boy has died, while his father remains in critical condition.
Libao Chen, 30, and his son, Ethan Chen, of Hoschton, were rushed to the hospital on July 11 after being pulled from Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported.
According to Hall County Fire Services, around 2:50 p.m. last Thursday, Libao Chen noticed his son had not resurfaced and went into the lake to find him, which is when the father also went underwater.
A lifeguard located the boy and started first aid, while another lifeguard found Libao Chen and pulled him from the water.
Both were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, FOX 5 reported. Libao Chen was listed in critical condition, and his son was later taken to flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
He died Thursday, officials said.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is assisting in investigating the incident.