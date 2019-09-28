Although the Good Samaritan Health Center’s Good Neighbor Gala is this week, it’s not too late to get a ticket.
The gala — where the first-ever winner of the Good Samaritan’s Good Neighbor Award will be announced — will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Ashton Gardens in Sugar Hill. Nearly 300 tickets have been sold, but Good Samaritan Director of Development Heni Jordan told the Daily Post this past week that she still had a few tickets available.
Tickets can be purchased at goodsamgwinnett.org/the-good-neighbor-gala/.
Regular tickets cost $145, according to the gala website.
One of the highlights of the gala will be the announcement of the first-ever Good Neighbor Award. The award is designed to recognize community member who help neighbors in time of need or distress and who live out Good Samaritan’s motto to “love thy neighbor.”
Jordan said a steering committee has whittled the field on nominees, first, down to three finalists and now down to a winner, but Good Samaritan officials are keeping the winner’s name a closely guarded secret until the gala.
Other activities at the gala will include a food and silent auction — the online auction can be found at bit.ly/2mtX0kX — as well as entertainment, dinner and Fund-A-Smile, which is a project to help economically disadvantaged people get dental care.