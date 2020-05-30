Some of the fireworks that had been intended to explode in Gwinnett's skies around the Fourth of July will still burst — but it will happen later than anticipated, if it happens at all, in some parts of the county.
Sugar Hill officials announced on Friday that their patriotic event, Sparks in the Park, will happen — just nearly a month later than usual.
It had originally been scheduled for July 3, but the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted city officials to push it back to Aug. 1 at E.E. Robinson Park. It will still involve fireworks, live music, entertainment and food trucks, but precautions have been built in to accommodate social distancing and other steps to protect public health.
"This event will look a little different from previous years given the circumstances surrounding public health considerations related to the coronavirus," city officials said in an announcement on Sugar Hill's Facebook page. "These changes are in place to protect the health and safety of our community.
"Social distancing will be encouraged. VIP parking will not be available, but ADA parking will be made available for those that require ADA access to enjoy the event. There will be enhanced and expanded shuttle service to allow for proper social distancing."
The postponement is one example of how cities in Gwinnett have seen their summer plans altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Duluth, Lawrenceville and Suwanee have jointly canceled all events through mid-July. Snellville and Norcross have also canceled their Fourth of July celebrations.
Loganville, which announced this past week that it plans to begin its summer concert series on June 19, is still promoting its Fourth of July celebration that is scheduled for June 27 on the city's website. It is expected to include live music, games, inflatables and fireworks.
But, some cities, like Sugar Hill, are planning to postpone their Fourth of July celebrations to later dates.
Lilburn spokeswoman Rozalyn Schmitt said that city's Sparkle in the Park event has been postponed, but a new date has not been chosen.
Meanwhile, Braselton City Manager Jennifer Scott said her city is moving the parade, fireworks show and festival that it would have held around the Fourth of July to the Labor Day weekend.
Lawrenceville planned for the possibility that something could happen to scuttle its Fourth of July event when it negotiated its fireworks contract. As a result, the show now be done in September — and it will be part of celebrations designed to commemorate the completion of the $1.5 million renovation at the Lawrenceville Lawn, which includes a new performance stage.
"In preparation for this possibility, my team made it a part of our fireworks contract this year to be able to move our full fireworks display to the opening concert at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Sept. 11," Lawrenceville spokeswoman Melissa Hardegree said.
"So the citizens of Lawrenceville will receive their full fireworks display – they will just view it on Sept. 11 rather than July 3rd."
