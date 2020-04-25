Friday was a busy day for the hair stylists who have spaces at Studio Z Salon Suites on the Lawrenceville Square as they got back to work for the first time in about a month.
Hair salons were one of the businesses that Gov. Brian Kemp allowed to re-open on Friday following a shut down because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, and Studio Z owner Cheryl Hurst, who is a stylist herself, said there were no shortage of customers.
“It’s been fantastic,” she said. “We’re totally busy. Everybody’s so happy to be back and our customers are happy to see us and are very supportive.”
Friday was the first day that some businesses shuttered by Kemp’s shelter-in-place order were allowed to re-open. In addition to hair salons, tattoo parlors, nail salons, bowling alleys and gyms were also allowed to re-open on Friday.
Restaurants will be allowed to re-open their dining rooms for in-person dining starting Monday.
Businesses that re-open will have to follow certain requirements, such as maintaining social distancing as much as possible and limiting the number of people in the building at any given time.
Hurst said Studio Z is fortunate in that its layout — each stylist leases a suite from her and operates on a by appointment basis — means that it already complies with procedures recommended, and guidelines issued, by the Georgia Board of Cosmetology and Barbers. Unlike traditional salons, Studio Z has 11 independent stylists who each lease their own suite, with each suite being its own room, and the business model means the only people in a room at one time are the stylist and the client whose hair they are working on at that time.
The stylists are taking precautions to keep themselves and their clients safe.
“In a salon setting, we already practice safety and sanitary procedures as part of our every day operations, so a lot of that was not really a stretch for us,” Hurst said. “If you’re a hair dresser or salon owner, you’re already doing what the state board mandates so a lot of that was redundant. However, some of the things that have changed are basically the distancing between people and that would be difficult if you were in a high volume salon, but our situation is unique because we have one-on-one private appointments ... and then we have to wear masks.”
Still, not everyone is opening up right away even though the governor has given them the green light to do so.
LA Fitness, which has several locations in Gwinnett County, originally planned to re-open May 1, but it emailed members on Thursday and told them it is putting the brakes on its re-opening plans for now.
“(Although) we had originally set a target date of May 1 for our first market reopening, specifically Georgia, we decided to hold off for now while we seek a greater consensus between the federal, state and local authorities on the proper path forward,” LA Fitness officials said in the email.
“Also, we have received many emails and phone calls from members and want you to know we are listening and taking what you say into consideration.”
National Federal of Independent Business Georgia Director Nathan Humphrey said it will be up to small business owners to decide on their own when they will go ahead and re-open now that they are allowed to do so.
“The COVID-19 crisis isn’t over, but Governor Kemp’s guidelines will allow entrepreneurs to evaluate whether to restart their businesses while protecting the safety of their customers and employees,” Humphrey said. “Small business owners will take their individual circumstances and communities into account when deciding when and how to reopen under Georgia’s guidelines.”
Several restaurants in Gwinnett are hesitating about opening their dining rooms on Monday, or are just flat out refusing to do so. Local Republic on the Lawrenceville Square and Zapata Tacos and Tequila in downtown Norcross are two of the restaurants that said they won’t re-open their dining rooms, citing health concerns.
“Although Governor Kemp has given a green light for opening restaurants beginning Monday, April 27, Zapata had chosen to honor the federal health guidelines that require our state shows a decline in coronavirus cases before we begin Phase 1 of the national reopening plan,” Zapata officials said in a statement on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Local Republic, like many restaurants, has switched to a “to go” market format. That will not change, despite Kemp’s decision, its owners said on Facebook.
“Out of respect for our healthcare workers and the safety of our employees, we will continue to run our market place until we feel it is safe for everyone to return to an environment that embodies our service standards,” they said.
But Hurst said it was good to get back to work. Hair styling is a cash-flow-based business, which means stylists were affected negatively the day closures began, she said.
“We’re just ready to get back to work,” she said. “(Clients) need our services and we need to run our businesses.”
