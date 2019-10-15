Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside's office is offering residents a chance get misdemeanor offenses removed from their records this weekend.
The solicitor's office is hosting a restriction, or expungement, summit from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Georgia Gwinnett College. The event is only open to people who were arrested in Gwinnett, have not been convicted of the crime and cannot have plead guilty or nolo contendere.
They also have completed a first offender case and a pre-trial diversion program. Certain misdemeanors committed by someone under 18 are also eligible to be expunged.
Anyone looking to get misdemeanors expunged from their records must have already preregistered and given the solicitor's office permission to pull their histories through the office's website by now to participate in the event, however.