Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside's office is taking its role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, seriously.
The Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office announced Sunday it will prosecute all individuals who violate the stay-at-home order issued by Gwinnett County Chairman Charlotte Nash and all 16 cities within Gwinnett County.
Georgia law compels law enforcement to enforce orders implemented by the chairman of the board of commissioners during a declared emergency with penalties. A spokesperson with the solicitor's office said any individual who violates the stay-at-home order will be charged with a misdemeanor and could receive a sentence of 60 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine upon conviction.
"Individuals who would endanger the public with a reckless disregard for the health and safety of others will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," a statement form the Solicitor General's Office said. "The Solicitor General’s Office will continue its efforts to ensure that Gwinnett County residents are safe and secure through aggressive and innovative prosecution.
"We understand that these are uncertain and unprecedented times, but by working together and following the recommendation of our local, state, and federal officials, we can overcome this challenge. We would like to thank everyone for their effort and cooperation during this unprecedented time."
The stay-at-home order, issued Friday, is effective in all unincorporated areas of Gwinnett County and 16 city limits through April 13 unless otherwise extended or rescinded. Nash signed an order to institute a local state of emergency, activating emergency powers, on March 16.
The Centers for Disease Control has indicated there is evidence of widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Gwinnett County, which currently has the fifth most confirmed cases of the disease of any county in Georgia. Sunday evening's most recent numbers cited 145 cases and one death related to COVID-19 in Gwinnett County.
The stay-at-home order stated that continued spread of COVID-19 in Gwinnett County could greatly strain local government the provide essential services in mitigating the spread of the virus.
(9) comments
Can't wait to see all the lawsuits Gwinnett county and other jurisdictions receive for violating the Constitution of the Unites States of America when this nonsense passes. Unless of course they are planning on suspending the constitution forever? So far looks like the have no issues with doing that. Who are you guys working for?
Keep in mind, the fact that you find this order ridiculous, emphasizes the fact the message really isn’t for you. In reading your posts I can tell you are all well-read on the situation. Unfortunately, many people don’t have the same “need to know” and are behaving in a way that could put people at risk. I don’t think this is meant to cause panic. I’m not panicked and none of you sound panicked. It’s just an attempt to get more people to take the threat seriously.
Please just stay home 🙏...as an employee at a company called essential, I don't believe that citizens of Gwinnett are taking this seriously. Returning a shirt or item that you don't need is NOT an essential reason to go to the store.
Be smart and stay at home if you can, but this is a threat with no teeth and he knows it. The general wording of the order allows for much flexibility in what is allowed and to prove intent on why you left your house is almost impossible other than in the most extreme circumstances. This type of flexing will do nothing but make people hoard more in fear of leaving their house more often for regular purchases in fear of being charged with a crime.
Exactly so.
I will continue to ride my motorcycle. I am not "traveling" TO anywhere, and certainly will neither infect nor be infected by anyone riding down the road. It's "outdoor recreation."
We all get the "don't expose others or yourself needlessly" but this is getting ridiculously heavy handed.
I want to know why it's ok for the Golf courses to be open
I have a question about riding your bicycle in Gwinnett county. In one of the sections in the local emergency Order it states that All Non-essential travel by bicycle is to cease. Yet in another section of this order it states: definitions and Exemptions - 3. To engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with Social Distancing Requirements as defined in this section, such as, by way of example and without limitation, walking, hiking, running, or bicycling. So, my question is: If you are a cyclist that rides long distances, can you still do this as long as you stay in Gwinnett county? Are you allowed to drive to a park and ride your bike or does that follow under the non-essential travel part?
Absolutely ridiculous. This comes across as Marshall law. How does an officer determine whether or not someone is being reckless. Get oulled over for being out and tell them you're traveling to and/or from an essential business (grocies, restaurants, home repair, etc). Use your brains, if you're sick don't go out. It's oretty simple folks.
Marshall law is a video game character, Martial law is what you're looking for
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.