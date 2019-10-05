It is illegal to smoke or even possess marijuana for recreational purposes in Georgia, but if Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside had his way, that would change during next year’s legislative session.
Whiteside wants the Georgia General Assembly to legalize marijuana during the 2020 legislative session. He told the Daily Post that he views legalization as a way to fight crime in the state.
“I think it should be legalized,” Whiteside said. “One of the key factors is the gangs, young gang members, they sell that so if you legalize it, you take a great source of income away from them.”
It remains to be seen much support Whiteside will get at the state Capitol for legalizing marijuana. Although medical marijuana has been gradually legalized in Georgia, that didn’t come without a considerable amount of debate over the years.
There have been some shifts on marijuana, but it hasn’t been on the recreational use side.
The hemp farming bill that went into effect this year legalized hemp farming — by licensed farmers — so CBD oils could be collected locally. But hemp differs from marijuana in that it has considerably less THC in it. In fact, state law requires it to have less than 0.3% THC.
THC is a chemical that disrupts “various mental and physical functions” during marijuana use, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s website, www.drugabuse.gov/.
The hemp farming bill has, however, created issues for law enforcement and prosecutors. Police don’t have a tool that they can use in the field to determine how much THC is in cannabis found on suspects to determine if it’s legal hemp or illegal marijuana.
As a result, Whiteside’s office has stopped prosecuting marijuana cases until the issue can be resolved.
The issue is also highlighted in a video that has gone viral on Facebook in recent weeks where a Gwinnett cop is seen handing back a bag of marijuana to the driver of a vehicle while explaining that it cna’t be seized because it is currently not prosecutable in the county.
“So, you’re welcome to have it back,” the cop can be heard saying in the video.
But now Whiteside is looking to make the non-prosecution of marijuana permanent throughout the state. He said there is bipartisan support for it, although he added Republicans have been reluctant to publicly show their support for it.
Whiteside said he has had talks with state Rep. Donna McLeod about working on a bill to legalize marijuana during the 2020 legislative session. Medical experts would have to be consulted to determine what could be legalized.
“You can’t have a 75% THC level because that can cause mental health problems, but if you have medical experts who are brought on board when you propose and research the legislation, hopefully it would to the point where it’s safe for consumption,” Whiteside said.
Legalization is one prong Whiteside said he is taking to address drugs and gangs in Gwinnett County. He said he has also worked with Melvin Everson at Gwinett Technical College on getting gang members into vocational trade programs at the college to show them they can earn money without selling drugs.
But the solicitor general sees another benefit to legalizing marijuana. It can be a new tax revenue source for the state that can be used to benefit communities, he said.
“We could use the income to help educate our children,” Whiteside said. “Almost 85% of the people who come into our office (who are prosecuted) don’t even have a high school diploma ... so (it could benefit) affordable day care, affordable pre-K, two-year colleges such as trade schools, associate degrees. Money should help go to these issues.
“And one of the most important things would be to support our police and fire department pensions because, right now, the pensions of most fire departments and police departments in counties are based on 401(k)s, which are subject to stocks, the economy and politicians.”