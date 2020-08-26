A health care staffing company is moving its national headquarters from Tucker to Peachtree Corners, and it's bringing 400 jobs with it.
Peachtree Corners officials recently announced the move by Soliant. The company has been addressing medical staffing needs for 29 years and will move into a 58,000 square-foot space in the former Career Builder building in Technology Park Atlanta, according to city officials.
“Central to our mission at Soliant are our values specific to innovation and curiosity,” Soliant CEO David Alexander said in a press release. “The new headquarters will put us in close proximity to progressive tech resources while our space itself is designed to promote employee collaboration, engagement and culture.”
Soliant has a 10-year lease for its new headquarters in Peachtree Corners, which is located at 5550 Peachtree Parkway. City officials said the space includes 5G Wi-Fi, a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen as well as fitness options such as a state of the art gym that includes showers and locker rooms, an outdoor basketball court, a sand volleyball court and access to the city's multi-use trails.
Employees are being moved into the new location in phases as Soliant renovates the space. The move is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
“Our city is pleased to welcome Soliant as a new member of the Peachtree Corners business community,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “The city’s Technology Park is considered the metro area’s business hub for forward-looking businesses seeking to collaborate with like-minded industries. We are confident Soliant’s leaders and its 400 employees will enjoy our city and its many amenities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.