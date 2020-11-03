A glitch with some new software being used in Gwinnett for the first time is affecting thousands of batches of absentee ballots, and it means some ballots may not be able to be counted for a few days.
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said the glitch caused about 3,200 batches of absentee ballots to get an error message saying they were pending adjudication. Each batch can include up to 50 ballots.
The ballots had been adjudicated already, so the county's elections board voted to push the ballots through and then go back and re-adjudicate the ballots.
"The vast majority of these ballots do not have an adjudication issue," Sorenson said. "Adjudication is required when the ballot has been marked incorrectly. An example would be check marks instead of filling in the ovals. The scanner can't read it so the Board of Elections and Registrations appoints adjudication panels.
"Republicans appoint a person, Democrats appoint a person and then there's a staff person, and the three of them sit together and they look at these and they determine what the intent is."
Sorenson said this is the first time Gwinnett has used this particular software. The software is being used in other jurisdictions, but Sorenson said Gwinnett appears to be the only county affected by the glitch. The county plans to ask the state and the software vendor to look into whether it is an issue with the multi-page ballot Gwinnett uses because of Spanish language requirements it must follow.
Other counties in Georgia don't have the same level of Spanish-speaking residents and therefore aren't required by the federal government to provide elections materials in both English and Spanish.
Gwinnett received 118,645 absentee ballots as of the close of business on Monday. Absentee ballots did continue coming in on Tuesday, so the total number of absentee ballots affected is not yet known.
The reconvening of adjudication boards is expected to begin as soon as Wednesday, but it's not clear when the process will be finished and final results from the election will be available.
"It's several days of work," Sorenson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.