Softies, a 15-year-old company that designs functional loungewear, sleepwear and robes, announced this week that it is expanding and moving its company headquarters to Gwinnett County.
Company officials said the expansion will move operations from Edina, Minn. to Norcross. Their corporate headquarters will remain in the Midwest.
Officials from Softies joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett on Wednesday to announce the expansion and new headquarters.
"We are so grateful to Gwinnett County for welcoming Softies to the region and supporting us as we become established," Softies CEO Shelley Foland said. "We look forward to growing Softies nationwide and enhancing our customer service capabilities, meeting their requests in real time."
Selected to be part of Oprah's Favorite Things List for four years in a row, Softies' products highlight softness and balance luxury with functional features, such as their innovative Wellness Fabric. The fabric utilizes drirelease® technology, helping to regulate body temperature up to 10 degrees and wick away perspiration, a property spun into the DNA of Softies' fabrics, never washing out.
“We are excited to welcome Softies to Gwinnett County as they relocate their operations from out-of-state,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “Business growth within our community like this relocation helps to power the Gwinnett Standard.”
Deven Cason, director of Economic Development represented Partnership Gwinnett on the project.
"Welcoming their new headquarters to Gwinnett County is not only a great opportunity for the community, but it is a testament to our unique and diverse talent pool," Cason said.
