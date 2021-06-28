A men’s one-pitch softball tournament is scheduled for July 10-11 at Dacula Park to raise funds for Lawrenceville resident Marty Parr, who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is currently undergoing intense chemotherapy.
The cost per team is $200, with USSSA rules in force. Teams can use any bats they chose and must supply their own balls (.44 core, 375 compression) for each game.
There will also be a Home Run Derby that costs $10 to enter. The winner of the derby will then square off against softball power hitters Scott King (a member of the USSSA All-World Team in 2004) and Brandon Murray (of the Long Haul Bombers). A trophy and a bat await the hitter if he can best King and Murray.
Players can also purchase bracelets for $5 that will entitle them to extra foul balls and unlimited home runs.
There will also be food, raffle and silent auction items available.
After multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Parr will head to John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for a major surgery to remove the tumor on his pancreas. The funds raised from the softball tournament will help his family with medical, travel and other expenses.
For more information on the fundraising softball tournament for Marty Parr, contact Tiffany Harbin at harbin10@bellsouth.net.
