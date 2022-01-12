Metro Atlanta residents can expect a mix of winter weather elements — including snow — on Sunday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.
The weather service is predicting the mixed weather to include a mix of rain and snow starting after 2 a.m. and freezing rain and sleet between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and then snow and sleet after that. That is likely to turn totally to snow sometime before 8 p.m.
"We continue to see a strong signal for winter weather here in GA, especially across the north," weather service officials said in a post on Twitter. "While snow is possible, it is rare that we don't get to experience all the various frozen precipitation types when winter does decide to pay us a visit."
And, that will coincide with temperatures at or below freezing, with a high of 33 degrees expected on Lawrenceville on Sunday and a low around 27 degrees on Sunday night. It will also be after a day of rain on Saturday.
That raises the possibility of ice forming on roadways in the area.
Weather service officials said the cause of the mix of winter weather is due to a low pressure system pulling in warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico as well as pull in cold air behind it. There is also a wedge with cold air coming down the Appalachian Mountains getting caught under under the warm air from the Gulf, which means it will be cold at ground level with warm air above it.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.