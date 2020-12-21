There is a possibility that Gwinnett County may see something it hasn't seen in a long time: a Christmas Day snowfall.
Yep, the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office is forecasting a chance of snow for the Atlanta area on Friday — and that will come after a rainy Thursday.
There is an 80% chance of rain, with possibility of thunderstorms, on Thursday. After 1 a.m. Friday, it is possible that the rain will turn over to snow. Overnight temperatures are expected to be 28 degrees.
And, then there is a 20% chance of snow during the day, before 1 p.m., on Friday. The high temperature is expected to be about 39 degrees.
Christmas night temperatures and overnight heading into Saturday are expected to drop to about 26 degrees.
"Long range models still differ on timing and intensity of rain possibly changing over to snow," forecasters at Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta said in their own weather update on Sunday. "Thinking most areas will see a flurry by Thursday night. It will be cold and dry on Christmas Day."
