Kami and Justin Terry from Lawrenceville grew up going to Stone Mountain Park, so now they take their three kids, but not usually this late in the year.
“We usually take the kids in the summer to get out of the house,” Kami said. “I’ve never been in the winter. We take the kids once or twice a year.”
By November in Georgia, it’s typically too early to tell if the winter will have snow in store. For guests at the park for the opening day of the Snow Mountain attraction, the snow being spewed out by machines may be the closest thing they’ll have to a guaranteed snowball fight and sledding.
Nov. 16 marked the opening weekend of the snowy attraction. It will be open through Feb. 23.
Guests can try the 400-foot snow-covered tubing hill and enjoy a snowy play area with mini slopes for kids. Dare Devil Plunge is the tallest, fastest slope in the park and Galactic Snow Tubing opens in the evening featuring color-changing lights and lasers that dance along to today’s hit songs.