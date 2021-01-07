Gwinnett residents who were thinking about heading up to the mountains this weekend may be in for a surprise.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 7 p.m. tonight to 7 p.m. Friday for north Georgia mountains. The warning area includes Fannin, Gilmer, White, Union, Towns, Dawson and Lumpkin counties.
The weather service's Peachtree City office is expecting periodic snowfall during the warning period.
The forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow, and as much as one-tenth of an inch of ice, in areas where the elevation is more than 1,500 feet. Below that elevation, snow accumulation could be between trace amounts to 1 inch of snow.
There could be times tonight when the snow is mixed with rain.
"Travel could become difficult overnight as snow and ice accumulate on area roadways," the National Weather Service said in its warning.
