Snellville’s The Grove at Towne Center project is on track to begin rising out of the ground before the end of this year.
The city and co-developers CASTO and MidCity recently announced that a City Market construction and leasing agreement for the development had been reached and approved by the city council. Officials said they expect to begin construction on the $85 million first phase by the end of this year, with that work expected to wrap up in 2022.
“With the approval of this Market construction and leasing agreement, we now have every piece of The Grove at Towne Center under design and moving toward construction,” Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender said.
The Grove at Towne Center is a major mixed-use development that will be built in the heart of downtown Snellville, near City Hall and the Snellville town green.
It will occupy 18 acres bordered by Wisteria Drive, Oak and North roads and Clower Street.
The first phase alone is expected to include 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and entertainment space. It is also expected to include 250 luxury apartments.
“We are glad to partner with Mid Cast on this key piece of the entire enterprise and, together, we believe we will create a unique and sophisticated dining/entertainment venue, which will attract customers from all over our region,” Bender said.
In addition to those amenities, Gwinnett County is teaming up with the city to put the new Elizabeth Williams library branch in the development. The second floor of the library is expected to include a business development and accelerator space.
In addition to approving the market construction and leasing agreement, the city council also signed off on paying Winter Construction $366,603 to complete the pre-cast concrete engineering, which was done by by Metromont Precast Building Solutions, for Snellville’s new parking deck.
The city is providing regular updates on the Grove at Towne Center development at www.snellville.org/the-towne-center-snellville for residents who want to track the project’s progress.
