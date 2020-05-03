The city of Snellville has been awarded $385,000 in Community Development Block Grant Program funds for the Briscoe Trail sidewalk construction project that will link The Grove at Towne Center with T.W. Briscoe Park.
“As our city is moving closer each day to accomplishing a long-term goal of constructing a new Snellville Towne Center, the Mayor and Council approved, as a part of the Towne Center design, plans for making our community more walkable,” Snellville City Manager Butch Sanders said. “One key component of our efforts toward achieving the City’s walkability goal is the construction of interconnected sidewalks and trails as recommended in the Snellville Greenway Master Plan adopted by Mayor and Council in December 2017.”
The Briscoe Trail sidewalk will be a 5,000-linear-foot connection between T.W. Briscoe Park, Highway 78, nearby neighborhoods and the planned Towne Center trail system, which will run through the historic cemetery and behind the office parks on Wisteria Drive.
Snellville will provide at least $68,000 for engineering design and construction supervision, according to city officials. The Briscoe Trail sidewalk will connect with the planned trail system to be constructed in the Towne Center area via an existing sidewalk which begins at the Snellville City Hall and Senior Center complex on Oak Road.
Construction on the highly anticipated The Grove at Towne Center is scheduled to begin this summer. When completed, The Grove will offer high-quality apartments, a parking deck, City Market, the Elizabeth Williams Public Library and numerous dining and shopping options.
