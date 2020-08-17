Holli Morgan is only 11 years old, but she's already a skilled seamstress. As summer plans and activities became limited due to the pandemic, she decided to take advantage of the free time and help others through her sewing.
In March, the DeKalb County resident began sewing masks for healthcare workers, like her mother, on the front lines of the pandemic. Her original goal was to make 250 masks, and she achieved that goal quickly.
As masks became more accessible for healthcare workers, but the pandemic persisted, Holli shifted her focus to helping the homeless community. She has since sewn nearly 750 masks to be distributed to the homeless and has upped her goal to 1,200 masks.
“I wanted to do all this hard work because I wanted to make a big impact on the world,” Holli told WSB-TV in Atlanta. “I’m so happy that I actually got to help some people.”
After hearing about her efforts, Academy Sports + Outdoors in Snellville donated a $500 gift card to Holli so she could get more of the supplies she needs. She also was able to purchase other items for the homeless, like sleeping bags and rain coats.
But the 11-year-old also got a surprise when Academy Sports also gave her $500 gift card to use for herself as a way of thanking her for giving back to others. She shopped for apparel, shoes, backpacks and other fun sporting goods equipmentfor the upcoming school year.
“We saw what Holli was doing, her selflessness and her dedication to her community, and we wanted to say, ‘Thank you,’” said Academy spokesperson Cody Reid.
To learn more about Holli’s efforts, visit Holli Hearts Humanity on Facebook.
