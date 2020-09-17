Storms that moved through metro Atlanta on Thursday caused the death of a Snellville woman when a tree fell on her as she was walking her dog in her neighborhood.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Capt. Tommy Rutledge said firefighters were called to Capot Court in unincorporated Snellville at about 11:16 a.m. The large tree had fallen across the roadway.
"The woman was pinned by the tree and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Rutledge said. "The dog was injured during the incident and was turned over to an Animal Welfare officer at the scene for further veterinary care."
Rutledge said police contacted the woman's husband, who was not home at the time, to notify him about his wife's death. The fire department spokesman said he cannot release the woman's name because of federal privacy laws.
Her body has been turned over the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office.
