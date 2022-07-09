A Snellville woman accused of killing her ex-girlfriend's new girlfriend on Valentine's Day last year was recently sentenced to spend 140 years in prison after she was convicted on several charges, including voluntary manslaughter. But her family is demanding a new trial and denying at least some of the charges made against her.
A Gwinnett County jury found Damia Mitchell guilty in the Feb. 14, 2021 death of Faith Burns. Prosecutors argue that Mitchell and four other women drove to the home of Mitchell's ex-girlfriend, Madelyn Wages, in Dacula, and that Mitchell became "enraged" when she found out Wages had gotten into a relation with Burns.
"The defendant began to kick Faith’s car and scream for them to come outside the home while her co-defendants stood in the street," the Gwinnett DA's office said in a statement. "Faith emerged from the home armed with a handgun to defend herself and fired a single shot which did not strike anyone. The defendants then fired nineteen times at Faith striking and killing her."
Mitchell and the four women with her, as well as a male friend, Devond Holmes, then left Wages' home but allegedly returned a few minutes later and began firing at Burns, Wages and Wages' grandmother. Mitchell is then accused of yelling “I told you I’d get it back in blood” at Wages and claiming the shooting was on behalf of the Nine-Trey Gangster Bloods gang.
Prosecutors said Mitchell claimed during her trial that Holmes had actually shot Burns. Holmes was killed in an unrelated incident a month after Burns died.
"The defendant also claimed she acted in defense or herself and her co-defendants," the DA's office said. "The State presented evidence that the defendant and her co-defendants regularly engaged in fights and that was how they reacted when anyone disrespected them.
"The state also presented evidence of the defendant’s membership in the Nine-Trey Gangster Bloods also known as the Billy Bad Ass Bloods."
Mitchell was convicted on one count of voluntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of criminal gang activity, and Judge Ronnie Batchelor sentenced her to serve 140 years in prison.
Her family has denied she was involved in a gang, however, and is calling for the evidence to be re-examined and for Mitchell to get a new trial with a different judge. They also argued during a recent protest at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center that the sentence was too harsh since, they said, Mitchell was a first-time offender.
"You made an example of my daughter," Vanissa Jackson, Damia Mitchell's mother, told Daily Post news partner, FOX 5 Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.