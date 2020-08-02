Snellville officials are asking residents to weigh in on the city’s proposed Unified Development Ordinance that is set to be adopted later this year.
A UDO is a consolidated version of Snellville’s development and property use-related ordinances and regulations into a single document. The idea is to put them together in a way that is easy to use while serving a blueprint future developments.
“We encourage all residents to visit the website, review the proposed codes and let us know what they think,” Snellville Planning and Zoning Director Jason Thompson said. “This document will help us guide development in the city for decades to come so it is imperative to have the input of residents.”
There are two public hearings that will be held on the proposed UDO. The first will be held by the city’s Planning Commission on Sept. 22 and the second will be held by the City Council on Oct. 26. The City Council will vote on adopting the UDO after the second public hearing.
Residents can view the proposed UDO at www.snellvilledevelopmentcode.org/diary-updates/a-renovated-development-code.
