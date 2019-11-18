A fire in a bedroom at a home in the Snellville area lead to one person being sent to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta with "serious injuries" Monday, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.
Gwinnett County firefighters were called to the home on Quinn Ridge Drive in Snellville at 5:02 p.m. Crews arrived eight minutes later to find one resident outside the home and receiving help from police.
"The fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom and was quickly extinguished by the initial arriving fire crews," Gwinnett Fire and emergency services Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. "One adult victim was found outside in the front yard and was being assisted by police when fire trucks arrived. The victim was transported by paramedics to Grady Hospital with serious injuries."
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire and Rutledge said it remains under investigation. Crews got the fire under control at 5:33 p.m.
No additional victims or injuries were reported at the scene. Rutledge said federal HIPAA rules prevent him from identifying the person who was taken to Grady, or the nature of their injury.
There was smoke damage through the second floor of the home and extensive fire damage in the bedroom where the blaze began, according to Rutledge.
