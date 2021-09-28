A Snellville resident and Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Atlanta graduate has been picked to serve a key role in the kitchen at French eatery Petite Violette Restaurant in Atlanta.
The restaurant announced the hiring of Steven Santos as Petite Violette Restaurant's new executive chef on Monday. Santos' background includes working at Viande Rouge Steakhouse and opening Cantina One · 41 in the past.
Santos is being hired to help meet the growing needs in Petite Violette's kitchen as it resumes Dinner and a Diva opera dinners and the interactive Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner series.
“I am excited to take on bigger groups for catering and events," Santos said. "My former restaurants were smaller without private event space, and with Petite Violette’s huge outdoor patio, large dining rooms, and spacious banquet rooms, I’ll be able to cook for more people than ever before”.
Petite Violette officials said Santos is capable of cooking a variety of cuisines having previously worked for a steakhouse and a south California-inspired Mexican restaurant, and that he enjoys taking classic recipes and adding a unique twist to them. He also enjoys taking meal themes and pairing beverages with foods to meet the theme, such as wine dinners and beer dinners.
“I really had no specific inspiration to become a chef," Santos said. "Cooking is just something I’d always enjoyed doing, since the first time I made bacon and eggs with my mom on a camping trip. And from there, I figured out that I was good at it and continued to cook.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.