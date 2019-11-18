Fire truck and engine
File Photo

Gwinnett County firefighters have gained control of a house fire in Snellville that left one occupant injured.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services received a call  at 5:02 p.m. today about a fire at Quinn Ridge Drive in Snellville. Officials said an occupant of the house was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

