Gwinnett County firefighters have gained control of a house fire in Snellville that left one occupant injured.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services received a call at 5:02 p.m. today about a fire at Quinn Ridge Drive in Snellville. Officials said an occupant of the house was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
